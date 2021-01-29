Emmbrook Junior School students walk Route 66 in active challenge

CHILDREN at Emmbrook Junior School have walked more than 6,000km as part of The Conqueror Challenge project.

For the last four months, students have been aiming to walk a mile each day — outside of their usual activities.

And they’ve raised £1,600 in the process.

The school’s sports lead, Jack Fisher, said: “Due to the pandemic, the PTA have had to cancel various events, which meant we lost out on a potential return of more than £4,000.”

He said when restrictions eased in September, children were spending less time with their families, compared to the spring lockdown.

“With the children and parents working towards the challenges together, many children sent back their forms citing family walks and bike rides — this was great to see.”

The target is 13,096.7km — the combined length of 18 famous hikes, including Lands End to John O’Groats, Mount Everest, the Inca Trail and Route 66.

Mr Fisher is keeping the team up to date with their distance, and each route completed wins a certificate and medal — to be displayed in the school hall.

The funds raised so far have helped improve the library, and future donations will go to the creation of a reading summer house, and installing gym equipment for break and lunch play time.

“Both of these are quite expensive so the funds will really help contribute to this being done,” Mr Fisher said.

The school has a donation page.

For more information, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/emmbrook-junior-school