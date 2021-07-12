Emmbrook pupils learn more about plans for new greenway

YOUNGSTERS in Emmbrook have been learning about Wokingham Borough Council’s greenways project, after they raised concerns with the programme last term.

In May, Year 5 pupils from Emmbrook Junior School wrote “persuasive letters” to the council over its plans to create a new walkway on Jubilee Avenue.

After highlighting their worries about noise pollution and the impact on local wildlife, the class received a visit from Andrew Fletcher, the council’s public rights of way manager, to hear more about the project.

“The children were really engaged and had a lively chat about what they thought about greenways,” Mr Fletcher said.

“I was able to talk to them about things that were important to them, such as wildlife, how long works will take and disruption.”

The Greenways Project, which launched in 2013, plans to connect traffic-free routes across Wokingham borough so people can travel between towns and villages sustainably.

It is funded by developer contributions from a range of developments in North and South Woking-ham, Arborfield and Shinfield.

Mr Fletcher also took samples of the surface material to show the pupils, which is made out of recycled rubber where possible.

“The children enjoyed testing [it],” he added. “[I showed] them how, unlike traditional roads

and pathways, [greenways] are better for the trees, plants and environment.”

Jim Usher, headteacher at Emmbrook Junior School, said it was good to see the borough

council consider the views of young people.

“The children engaged with the presentation and posed some challenging questions to our visitor,” he said.

According to Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure at Wokingham Borough Council, the greenways form part of the council’s climate emergency response.

“It is important for the council to move towards a more sustainable future for Wokingham borough residents,” he said.

“Engaging all ages including children at an early stage in design, purpose and decision making is a really good way of empowering our residents to help create a greener Wokingham borough.”

Cllr Batth also echoed Mr Usher’s comments, and said it was “fantastic” children were showing an interest in local democracy.

“At Wokingham Borough Council, it is important for us to ensure that all our residents, whatever their age, are listened to, understood and that their views are taken into account,” he said.