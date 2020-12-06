Emmbrook School closed for 48-hours after team member tests positive for coronavirus

EMMBROOK School is to close on Monday and Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The secondary school contacted parents on Saturday evening to inform them of the planned 48-hour shutdown after a member of the catering team tested positive for Covid-19.

As all year groups and staff use the canteen, the school feels that the closure will allow them to assess the impact that the positive case has had.

It has asked parents to get in touch if their child used the canteen between Monday, November 30 and Thursday, December 3. The child also needs to self-isolate for 14 days from the last day that they did so.

But the 48-hour shutdown is no holiday – lessons will go online and the normal timetable will be carried out on Monday, December 7 and Tuesday, December 8.

As with most schools, The Emmbrook School has already had to ask various year group bubbles to work from home during the term, so pupils will be used to online sessions.

Headteacher Nick McSweeney said that he had been in touch with Thames Valley Health Protection Team and Wokingham Borough Council, along with the chair of the school’s governing body.

He remained committed to offering “the best possible educational opportunities for students”, and that the school will be consulting relevant experts to assess the best way forward.

He closed the letter to parents by writing: “I am sorry for the disruption that this causes you and your family”.