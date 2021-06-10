Wokingham.Today

Emmbrook Sports and Social Club to screen Euro 2021 matches

by Andy Preston0

Emmbrook Sports and Social Club will be screening football matches for fans to attend through the 2021 European Championships. 

Fans will be able to lap up all of the international football action on the big screen at the clubhouse at ESSC, Lowther Road, the home of Wokingham & Emmbrook Football Club.

ESSC will be open every night from 6pm on weekdays and from 12pm-11pm on weekends and is welcoming anyone interested in watching a months worth of international football. 

England begin their Euro 2021 campaign this Sunday against Croatia (2pm kick-off), before they face Scotland in a highly anticipated clash on Friday, June 18 (8pm kick-off).

