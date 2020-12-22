Enforcement success for Wokingham, says borough council

THE NUMBER of planning enforcement notices issued has tripled this year, the council says.

More than 600 cases have been resolved this year, and 35 notices have been issued.

“We know that protecting the borough is something our residents will always fight hard for, and we’ve put more resources into planning enforcement to do just that,” Cllr Wayne Smith, executive member for planning and enforcement said. “The numbers speak for themselves.

“It’s great to see the enhanced team working on breaches of planning control and serving enforcement notices when needed.”

But he said the council cannot do it alone, and relies on residents reporting what they see.

The council has recently been successful against unauthorised development in The Coombes woodland — with support from the Planning Inspectorate.

The popular area of countryside is a designated ancient woodland and has a Tree Preservation Order.

Since 2018 it has seen unauthorised development with small plots marketed as potential development sites and sold at auction – threatening to destroy its special and unique character.

“Around 90% of our enforcement notices end up at appeal and these appeals in The Coombes have been important successes for us,” added Cllr Smith. “We hope the Planning Inspectorate continues to support us to protect sensitive areas like this across the borough.”

Last year, the council approved a £630,000 fighting fund to help defend these notices at appeal.

Residents are being encouraged to act as “eyes and ears” for the council, and report any planning breaches.

For more information, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk and search planning enforcement.