Enjoy a Covid-safe visit to the Twilight zone

ZOOM calls with Santa, festive food and drink and theatrical talent have been added to Reading’s Twilight Trail this Christmas.

The socially distanced light and sound installation in the historic Abbey Ruins and Forbury Gardens is running from Tuesday, December 8, until Sunday, January 3, with pre-bookable slots.

And the Twilight Trail is connecting children of all ages with Snow Princesses and even Santa Claus himself, direct from their homes to yours, via Zoom.

Throughout the month WePop, the team behind Reading’s Après Ski pop-up and Oktoberfest, will be running a festive chalet bar alongside local food stalls selling churros and sausages.

Theatre group, Rabble, are creating a special piece based on their internationally acclaimed Henry I trilogy, and Reading Rep has recorded a new version of ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas to accompany the Forbury Hill Flames installation.

On Monday, December 21, lighting will be dimmed, volume reduced and numbers per slot limited to create a sensory-friendly, accessible day for families.

And a wheelchair-accessible route and water bowls for service dogs will be available across all dates.

The Twilight Trail, created by Yes Events, will include state-of-the-art installations and something special involving the Maiwand Lion.

Zsuzsi Lindsay, Reading place of culture lead at Reading UK, said: “We have had such a fantastic response to the Twilight Trail from individuals and organisations locally, so we are thrilled to be adding even more Christmas cheer with Father Christmas, the Snow Princesses and some suitably festive food and drink options.

“And we are really pleased to be able to offer a specially adapted afternoon and evening for a neuro-diverse audience on December 21, so that as many people as possible can enjoy this magical experience.”

Cllr Karen Rowland, cultural lead for Reading Borough Council, said: “I’m delighted that Reading Council, alongside our partners at Reading UK and Abbey Quarter BID, are able to offer this exciting Christmas event.

“After such a tough year and as we emerge from a second lockdown, we are honoured to be part of a fantastic local partnership which will brighten our town and bring holiday joy and cheer to many with this unique attraction. I really cannot wait to go myself and I’m looking forward to my Zoom with Santa.”

