Enjoy a music fest at Siren’s tap yard next weekend

A BREWERY is set to host a refreshing music festival next week, thanks to Heavy Pop.

The Reading-based gig promoter has teamed up with Siren Craft Brew for an afternoon of tunes, DJs, beer and food for its event Down At The Tap Yard on Saturday, August 7.

Ahead of Heavy Pop’s Down At The Abbey Festival on September 11, organiser Dave Maul said the Tap Yard in Finchampstead is a chance to “have a taste” of what to expect for the celebration at the Abbey ruins.

The line up includes Oxford-based electronica outfit Tiger Mendoza, folk duo Tomorrow Bird, Ex-Morning Runner’s frontman Matthew Greener and well-known local Hatty Taylor.

With food supplied by Fat Tabby & Unholy Donuts with Siren Craft’s beers to wash it down.

“We are thrilled to be doing our mini-festival Down at the Tap Yard to promote our Down at the Abbey Festival with our festival drinks partner Siren Craft and people can expect on the day, great live music, DJs, delicious beer, lush street food and hopefully sunshine,” said organiser Dave Maul.

“The music industry has been one of the heaviest hit from the pandemic and it’s good to be slowly returning back to live music and the sense of community it brings to people.

Mr Maul added: “It’s going to be a joyful event for the artists playing as many haven’t played a single show since the pandemic began and we can’t wait to sit back and listen to them all plus our great djs.”

Entry is free and doors are open from 1pm to 8pm, with music from 2pm to 6pm.

For more details, visit downattheabbey.co.uk