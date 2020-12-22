Enjoy a night of 1,000 stars in Bracknell

WHEN you wish upon a star, amazing things can happen. And a Bracknell-based arts centre is hoping that a festive desire will come true.

South Hill Park has launched Star 1000, its latest campaign as it seeks to replace income lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

It has already raised more than £310,000 thanks to donations and a grant from the Culture Recovery Fund.

Now it is appealing for 1000 stars to come forward, each committing to give £5 or more a month to raise at least £60,000 a year.

The money will help safeguard the range of entertainment, support and classes for many years to come.

Sir Kenneth Branagh has shared his support for South Hill Park saying in his appeal, “it’s vital that we do everything we can to protect the arts in our community and to protect South Hill Park… it inspires us, it connects us, and it enriches our lives”.

The STAR 1000 campaign is also receiving support from the stars behind South Hill Park’s much-loved pantomimes, including Joyce Branagh, the writer of the 2018 production Dick Whittington, for which she received a Great British Pantomime Award, Aladdin (2019) and the postponed production of Cinderella, coming to the Arts Centre in 2021.

Messages are being posted on South Hill Park’s Facebook page.

To support STAR 1000, visit southhillpark.org.uk/donate