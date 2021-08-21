Enjoy a Paradox Twin thanks to our WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC playlist

THERE’S nothing like catching a band before they were famous.

We all have friends who have tales to tell – they saw The Beatles at the Cavern, Oasis down the pub and Lady Gaga doing the washing up.

So why not make an effort to catch The Paradox Twin at Wokingham Music Festival? If they go places, you’ve a tale to tell.

They head up our Wokingham Loves Music playlist this week.

The playlist is FREE on Spotify. Make sure you have a listen at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic and search for our group on Facebook to join in the music chat.

The Paradox Twin – Wake Vortex

Nominated at the prestigious Progressive Music Awards two years running following the release of their debut album, this Reading-based band is back with a stunning new single.

It features an incredible vocal duet from Danny Sorrell and Nicole Johnson which, combined with the band’s powerful musicianship, has moments of intensity combined with passages of pure beauty.

This band is clearly on the rise, and you can see them live at Wokingham Festival on Bank Holiday Monday – www.theparadoxtwin.com

Blue Touch – 40 Miles of Bad Road

The next Peach Place live music event – with free entry – organised by Wokingham record shop Beyond the Download is this Saturday evening and features Blue Touch. They are an excellent blues band who recorded their 40 Miles album, from which this track is taken, in guitarist Neil Sadler’s Wokingham-based No Machine Studios.

They are planning to release a new album soon which is dedicated to the music of Robert Johnson. We’ll look forward to that – www.bluetouch.info

The Room – The Golden Ones

The Room will be at Wokingham Festival on August Bank Holiday Monday and the band’s bass player, Andy Rowe, will also be host for the day on the Sunday – theroom.band

Edward Naysmith – Live Anymore

Edward is a talented singer-songwriter who has played in the area previously and will be returning to appear on the Wokingham Music Club (WMC) Stage at Wokingham Festival – www.facebook.com/EdwardNaysmithOfficial

Mike Wagner – Be Yours

Mike is a Reading-based singer-songwriter and drummer from Durban, South Africa. He will be appearing live on the WMC Stage at Wokingham Festival – www.facebook.com/mikewagnermusic

Crooked Shapes – Let It Go

This local band performed at one of the Peach Place live-music events recently. We understand that they will be releasing their debut album soon but, in the meantime, here’s one of their earlier singles – www.crookedshapes.com

Kyros – The Good Doctor

A very prolific international band with local connections. Check them out live on their summer tour which features an appearance at Wokingham Festival – www.kyrosmusic.com

The 11 – This Life

Here’s a late addition to the Wokingham Festival line-up – and what a good addition it is. The 11 describe themselves as ‘a straight-up, no messing, proper honest rock-band with feels and melody aplenty’ – www.facebook.com/the11uk

Flutatious – Sound of Jura

This band are a live favourite, with their exciting blend of folk, rock and prog. They will be making a return visit to Wokingham Festival to play tracks from their new album, Through Space and Time and more – www.flutatious.co.uk

The Hedge Inspectors – Leave Me Alone

Here’s an acoustic duo who play original and occasional covers with wit and melody. They will be playing on the WMC Stage at Wokingham Festival – www.unplugthewood.com/thehedgeinspectors