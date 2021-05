A FUN FAIR is to visit a Reading park in time for the May half-term holiday.

Beach’s Mega Value Fun Fair will welcome visitors from Saturday.

It’s open from 1pm daily through to Sunday, June 6, and again on Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13, and will be held in Palmer Park.

It offers a range of attractions, games and refreshments.

Payment for the rides is using a token system, with different rides costing a different number of tokens.

Organisers promise the venue will be covid-safe.