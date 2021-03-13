Enjoy an online piano recital this evening thanks to Norden Farm

A PIANIST is set to perform an online recital tonight.

After appearing at Norden Farm six years ago, international competition winner, Ke Ma, is to be returning for another concert with much-loved pieces composed by Chopin, Debussy and Ravel.

Chinese-born Ke Ma studied at the Royal Academy of Music going on to play concerts across the world with a variety of orchestras.

Norden Farm’s classical programmer Nigel Wilkinson said: “I am delighted to be welcoming Ke Ma back.

“She is treating us to a wonderful programme too, with Chopin set of 24 Preludes – one of the defining works in the Romantic piano repertoire, and Ravel’s astonishing Gaspard de la Nuit, a display of keyboard wizardry almost without parallel.”

The arts centre will stream the recital online for home viewing on Saturday, March 13.

Tickets cost £15 per household and can be bought by logging on to norden.farm/events.ke-ma-piano