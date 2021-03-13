Wokingham.Today

Enjoy an online piano recital this evening thanks to Norden Farm

by Laura Scardarella0
Ke Ma
World-class concert pianist Ke Ma rehearses on a £100,000 piano at York Minster, ahead of a performance to highlight the plight of musicians and the arts in October. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

A PIANIST is set to perform an online recital tonight.

After appearing at Norden Farm six years ago, international competition winner, Ke Ma, is to be returning for another concert with much-loved pieces composed by Chopin, Debussy and Ravel.

Chinese-born Ke Ma studied at the Royal Academy of Music going on to play concerts across the world with a variety of orchestras.

Norden Farm’s classical programmer Nigel Wilkinson said: “I am delighted to be welcoming Ke Ma back.

“She is treating us to a wonderful programme too, with Chopin set of 24 Preludes – one of the defining works in the Romantic piano repertoire, and Ravel’s astonishing Gaspard de la Nuit, a display of keyboard wizardry almost without parallel.”

The arts centre will stream the recital online for home viewing on Saturday, March 13.

Tickets cost £15 per household and can be bought by logging on to norden.farm/events.ke-ma-piano

Related posts

Steppin Out celebrations: Drive-thru celebrations help mark 10th anniversary of theatre school classes running in Emmbrook

Phil Creighton

Wokingham pub’s bank holiday of music and fun – helped by Kara Van Park – helps support Forbury Three

Phil Creighton

Family fun day taking place in Woodley town centre on Bank Holiday Monday

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.