Enjoy Coffee Under Pressure thanks to new cafe

Coffee Under Pressure
Coffee Under Pressure has opened in Reading's Broad Street Mall

A NEW COFFEE shop has opened in Reading.

Coffee Under Pressure welcomed its first customers at Broad Street Mall last month.

It serves a range of speciality teas, coffees, homemade cakes, sandwiches and salads.

With another branch in Bristol, the company was included in the 50 best coffee shops in England and has won several awards.

“We’re delighted to be opening our fourth coffee shop and we hope that visitors will enjoy relaxing in our space with our extensive range of hot drinks and food on offer,” said owner Nasos.

It is the latest addition to Broad Street Mall as part of its ongoing redevelopment scheme.

Nicola Williamson, general manager at Broad Street Mall said it is a fabulous addition to the shopping centre.

It is open from 9am to 5pm.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

