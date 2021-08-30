Enjoy Fleetwood Mac tribute show on the big screen

A TRIBUTE to one of Fleetwood Mac’s founder members will be paid, as Cinema Live is set to present two concert screenings next month.

Performing music by the British-American rock band, Mick Fleetwood And Friends Celebrate The Music of Peter Green will be coming to big screens across the county on Tuesday, September 7 and Sunday, September 12.

Recorded at the London Palladium last year, a cast of guest stars joined Mick Fleetwood to honour band member Peter Green, who passed away last year.

The line-up includes Neil Finn, Noel Gallagher, Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour, Kirk Hammett, Jonny Lang, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Zak Starkey, Jeremy Spencer, Pete Townshend, Steven Tyler, Rick Vito, and Bill Wyman.

Along with band members Andy Fairweather Low, Dave Bronze, and Ricky Peterson, they perform tracks including Albatross, Green Manalashi, Need Your Love, and much more.

Audiences will also see exclusive rehearsal footage and interviews.

Peter was inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame with Fleetwood Mac in 1998. Rolling Stone magazine rated him as one of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time.

“I’m thrilled that our wonderful tribute concert to my friend and mentor Peter Green is headed to the big screen,” Mick Fleetwood said.

He said fans will get the opportunity to see the show as if they were sitting in the stalls that night.

“The generous spirit of love and admiration from all of our wonderful guests that night highlight the legacy of those early years of Fleetwood Mac songs,” he added.

“It’s immensely fulfilling to know that this show will live on forever, just like Peter’s amazing music, and I can’t think of a time when you get to see a line-up of rock and roll legends this great at the local cinema.”

