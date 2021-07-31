Enjoy The Good Doctor with our Wokingham Loves Music playlist

LOCKDOWN has enabled creativity to flow and this can be seen in our Top 10 this week.

Our Wokingam Loves Music playlist features Kyros, who have used the past 18 months to produce a lot of tunes for us to enjoy.

And The Good Doctor is a great example of that creativity. You’ll love it.

Why not have a listen? The playlist is FREE on Spotify. Make sure you have a listen at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic and search for our group on Facebook to join in the music chat.

Kyros – The Good Doctor

A very prolific international band with local connections.

In just over a year they have released their acclaimed Celexa Dreams album, their Four of Fea’ EP, and their Celexa Streams isolation sessions album.

If that’s not enough they have announced a new album of covers including this single that features guests, Ray Hearne (Haken) and Andy Robison (Ihlo).

It’s not just about quantity though, it’s quality too which is why the band’s following is growing.

Check them out live on their tour which features an appearance at Wokingham Festival on Bank Holiday Monday – www.kyrosmusic.com

The 11 – This Life

Here’s a late addition to the Wokingham Festival line up and what a good addition it is.

The 11 describe themselves as ‘a straight up, no-messing, proper honest rock-band with feels and melody aplenty’ and they certainly show evidence for that in this song as well as their other single releases.

We’ll look forward to checking them out at the festival which we understand will be performed with their all new line up – www.facebook.com/the11uk

Flutatious – Sound of Jura

This band are a live favourite with their exciting blend of folk, rock and prog. They will be making a return visit to Wokingham Festival to play tracks from their new album, Through Space and Time and more – www.flutatious.co.uk

The Hedge Inspectors – Leave Me Alone

Here’s an acoustic duo who play original and occasional covers with wit and melody. They will be playing on the WMC Stage at Wokingham Festival – www.unplugthewood.com/thehedgeinspectors

Wille and the Bandits – Four Million Days

They have been described by The Daily Telegraph as ‘One of the best live acts in the country’ so their visit to Wokingham Festival on August Bank Holiday Monday is not to be missed — www.willeandthebandits.com

A Better Life – Mono Heart

A Better Life is based around Phil Daniels, who has put on live events in the local area and the album, Take a Deep Breath, from which this track is taken, shows that Phil is also a very creative musician and producer – www.abetterlifemusic.com

Never The Bride – Worth it Work it

Unfortunately due to illness the band weren’t able to play the planned WMC Show. We wish Been well and look forward to seeing her and the band back soon – www.neverthebride.com

One Eyed Man – Cornish Shores

Stuart Hutton aka One Eyed Man is a talented artist who writes, records, and produces his music himself. We’re looking forward to seeing him at Wokingham Festival in August – www.facebook.com/OneEyedManOfficial

Gemma Dorsett – Hunger

Gemma has visited the area to play on many occasions and we hope it’s not too long before we see her here again as we’d love to see her perform this single live – www.gemmadorsett.com

Ben Portsmouth – Today, Tomorrow & Always

A song from local artist Ben’s recent Remember Me EP. Many will know Ben in his Elvis guise where he has received worldwide recognition – www.takingcareofelvis.co.uk