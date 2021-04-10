Enjoy the great outdoors with The Queen’s Oak: refurbished Finchampstead venue ready for reopening

The Queen’s Oak pub garden in Finchampstead Picture: Steve Smyth

A PUB is getting ready to reopen its doors after a full refurbishment over lockdown.

The Queen’s Oak, in Finchampstead, will welcome back customers with its newly decorated premises on Monday.

With a main focus on the garden area, landlord Paul Brotherton has been working hard to ensure the pub will be covid-safe.

Paul, who has worked at the Queen’s Oak for more than two years, previously trained and worked alongside Raymond Blanc in the early part of his career.

The spacious garden will include five booths and 25 benches comfortably fitting six people on each.

After using disposable menus last Summer, they will now have a large chalkboard outside, reducing paper waste.

Fully trained staff will wear masks, have temperature checks before each shift and thoroughly clean the premises throughout the day.

The Queen’s Oakhas refurbished its outdoor areas Picture: Steve Smyth

Customers will also be asked to use the track and trace system and they can expect clear instructions outside on where to go, with the pub’s barbecue space being repurposed as a meet and greet reception area.

The Queen’s Oak will be offering a summer menu, including a range of salads, home smoked trout, baked Camembert and the traditional pub classics such as burgers and fish and chips.

All the food is freshly made in-house, catering for all dietary requirements as well as vegetarians and vegans.

In March last year, Paul made home care packages for the vulnerable residents in the local area as well as offering free soup to key workers and people who were struggling throughout the lockdown.

He also started a call and collect service, running from Wednesday to Sunday, which he will continue with when he reopens the pub.

The dog-friendly pub is the start and finish for two picturesque walks, which take in the beautiful woodland, lakes and countryside around Finchampstead with one taking around three hours to complete – and there’s a beer to look forward to at the end.

The Queen’s Oak bar Picture: Steve Smyth

Paul is looking forward to welcoming people back.

“All the staff here are fantastic, we offer a good delivery of service for the people that work here, they enjoy working here and definitely that shines through when serving customers,” he said.

“We also have a good following on our Sunday roasts, we offer five or six options for it with a choice of desserts, which are all made by our staff here so everything is completely fresh.”

The pub’s opening times are noon-11pm on Monday to Saturday and noon-8pm on Sundays.

Food will be served from noon-2.30pm and 6pm-9pm weekdays, noon-8pm on Saturdays and noon-5pm on Sundays. Times may vary.

Booking in advance is recommended; walk-ins are subject to available space.

For more details, or to book, call 0118 996 8567 or log on to thequeensoak.com