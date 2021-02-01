Enjoy The Strawbs and Astralasia with the Wokingham Loves Music playlist

YOU CAN’T beat live music, but that’s just not an option right now.

So our Wokingham Loves Music playlist is the next best thing.

Curated by Chris Hillman from White Star Records, the Wokingham Loves Music soundtrack features songs from bands and artists with some connection to Wokingham’s music scene, including The Strawbs, who performed at one of Wokingham Music Club’s final gigs before the pandemic hit.

You can listen for FREE, via Spotify.

There’s a special page set-up for you to tune in and turn on at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

The Strawbs – Lay Me Down

A year ago Wokingham Music Club (WMC) got off to a flying start to the year with a string of sell-out shows.

Who’d have thought that those shows would be some of the last we’d see for a long time?

At least they were all great nights and at one of them The Acoustic Strawbs played a set of classic tracks from The Strawbs extensive musical history.

Here’s one of their most famous tracks as a reminder and we’ll look forward to ‘Settlement’, their brand new album out next month – www.facebook.com/strawbsweb

Astralasia (featuring Icarus Peel) – Green Man

This is from ‘The Darkest Voyage’, that epic album of more than six hours of music, a collaboration for charity between Astralasia, the well-respected Fruits De Mer Records and Wokingham’s Magick Eye Records.

The album features many guests including this track with guitar and vocals by Icarus Peel, who has also appeared solo on Wokingham’s Mega Dodo Records and as a member of The Honey Pot and Crystal Jacqueline.

Check out Mordecai Smyth’s track below too – astralasia.co.uk/

The Salts – Drunken Sailor

It’s one of the most well-known sea shanties of all from a favourite of Wokingham Festival and WMC. It’s a track from The Salts, Brave album, released on Wokingham-based Braccan Records – www.thesalts.co.uk

Mordecai Smyth – Tonight, You Belong To Me

This local artist released his wonderful cover of a 1920’ song on Wokingham based Mega Dodo Records. It features a guest appearance from Icarus Peel (see above) – www.facebook.com/stickytapeandrust/

Deva St.John – Reckless

This talented singer was at No.3 in our Top 20 of 2020 with her Split the Dealer duet. Here’s her excellent new single – www.facebook.com/dayvasaintjohn

Split the Dealer – Chinchilla

This talented singer was at No.3 in our Top 20 of 2020 with his Deva St.John duet (see above). Here’s his excellent new single – www.facebook.com/splitthedealer

Kyros – ResetRewind

The international band with Wokingham links who were No.1 in our Top 20 of 2020 have released a new EP, ‘Four of Fear’, which features this track – www.kyrosmusic.com/

Hester and the Heathens – Money

This powerful pop-punk trip were No 2 in our Top 20 of 2020 with their brilliant single, ‘Regenerate’. Here’s their previous single – www.facebook.com/hesterandtheheathens/

Frost* – British Wintertime

Progressive rock band, Frost*, which includes John Mitchell on guitar, with a track from their recently released eight CD Box Set, 13 Winters – frost.life

Skeleton Goode – Never Going (Back Home)

Here’s a bit of psych-pop from an English artist living in the Mekong Delta in Vietnam released by Wokingham’s Mega Dodo Records – www.facebook.com/skellygood