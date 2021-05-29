Enjoy the wild west (or east) with the 30 Days Wild challenge

A NATURE challenge is encouraging people to wake up the wild way next month.

Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust is welcoming participants to get involved in this year’s 30 Days Wild challenge.

The aim of the challenge is to pledge to do a random act of wildness every day in the month of June.

These could include listening to birdsong, taking wildlife photographs, planting seeds or anything that relates to wildlife.

To kick off 30 Days Wild on Tuesday, June 1, the trust is holding an outdoor breakfast, named the Big Wild Breakfast, where participants will see how much wildlife they can spot in 30 minutes whilst enjoying a bowl of cereal.

Last year, more than 6,000 people across the three counties took part in the challenge and the trust is hoping more people will get involved this year.

Estelle Bailey, chief executive of Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust, said: “30 Days Wild is an inspirational reminder to explore nature and to value the amazing wildlife we have in our three counties – so why not get out there and go wild with us this June?

“Our research has shown that if you get closer to nature every day for a whole month, you really do feel happier and healthier but 30 Days Wild is also great fun for people of all ages, it’s easy and it’s totally free.”

Participants registered will receive a free pack of activities and ideas to support them in the challenge.

To register for 30 Days Wild, visit wildlifetrusts.org/30dayswild