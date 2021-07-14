Enjoy these 80s sounds thanks to Camberley Theatre

A TRIBUTE concert show is heading to Camberley Theatre this September.

Classic artists from the 80s will be recreated as they entertain audiences for a special one-off performance.

With more than 150 costumes, audiences will be whisked back 40 years thanks to a band, dancers and big video projection.

The performance will take place on Thursday, September 2.

Tickets will be available to purchase at £23, and £22 for Theatre Club members.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 01276 707600 or log on to camberleytheatre.co.uk