A WATER and wildlife walk will be held next month in Woosehill.

The Emm Brook guided walk, organised by the South East Rivers Trust, will explore the waterway’s hidden potential.

On Saturday, August 14, there will be two walks, starting next to the wildlife sign by the bridge behind the Morrisons.

The first walk will run from 11am to 1pm, the second from 2pm until 4pm.

Those interested must book in advance.

For more information or to book, visit: bit.ly/EmmBrookWalks