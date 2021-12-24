Enjoy Watermill’s festive show from comfort of own home

AS THE nation faces the latest covid measures, a theatre is offering a streaming version of its festive show, ensuring as many people as possible can enjoy the magic of theatre.

The Watermill has an on-demand version of its Jungle Book production available until Tuesday, December 28.

Filmed live at the Newbury-based theatre, it has audio described and subtitled versions, making it accessible for many.

Executive Director Claire Murray said: “School children and families are raving about The Jungle Book’s brilliant songs and beautiful storytelling. We’re so excited to be able to share the show on demand, so that everyone can now enjoy this festive treat, in their pyjamas if they wish, in the comfort of their own homes.”

Tickets to watch The Jungle Book on demand are priced at £15 or £25 for a rental period of three or seven days, Audio described and captioned versions are also available.

The show itself continues until New Year’s Eve, unless covid restrictions change. There are special 5pm Pyjama Performances, so children can attend ‘bed-ready’ on Boxing Day, bank holiday MOnday and Tuesday and also on New Year’s Eve.

On-demand passes can be booked online at www.watermill.org.uk/the_jungle_book_vod.

For more details, call the box office on 01635 46044 or log on to www.watermill.org.uk