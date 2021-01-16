Enjoy Wokingham’s latest hits this weekend

BACK again… Some of the entries in this week’s chart are returning with their latest hits. It’s all in the Wokingham Loves Music playlist.

Curated by Chris Hillman from White Star Records, The Wokingham Love Music soundtrack features songs from bands and artists with some connection to Wokingham’s music scene, including Steven Wilson.

You can listen to his track and nine great others. all for FREE, via Spotify.

There’s a special page set-up for you to tune in and turn on at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Deva St.John – Reckless

Deva was at number three in our Top 20 of 2020 with the track XV that she duetted with Split the Dealer and on New Year’s Eve at midnight, she released this excellent new single in her own right. Born in London to American parents, she grew up in Berkshire and is clearly an artist to watch in the coming year with her exciting indie-pop sound and powerful vocals as evidenced on this single – www.facebook.com/dayvasaintjohn

Split the Dealer – Chinchilla

And now, here’s Split the Dealer who, of course, was also number three in our Top 20 of 2020, with his single, XV featuring Deva St. John who is on track one above. Split released a new single, Chinchilla, in November and its another great track, an uplifting and powerful blast of quality indie music that shows that this is another exciting up-and-coming talented Berkshire based artist – www.facebook.com/splitthedealer

Kyros – Reset/Rewind

The international band with Wokingham links who were number one in our Top 20 of 2020 have released a new EP, Four of Fear, which features this track – www.kyrosmusic.com

Hester and the Heathens – Money

This powerful pop-punk trio were number two in our Top 20 of 2020 with their brilliant single, Regenerate. Here’s their previous single – www.facebook.com/hesterandtheheathens

Frost* – British Wintertime

Progressive rock band, Frost*, which includes local musician John Mitchell on guitar with a track from their recently released 8 CD Box Set, 13 Winters – frost.life

Skeleton Goode – Never Going (Back Home)

Here’s a bit of psych-pop from an English artist living in the Mekong Delta in Vietnam released by Wokingham-based label Mega Dodo Records – www.facebook.comskellygood

Steven Wilson – In Floral Green

Steven has had sell-out shows at the Royal Albert Hall. Here’s his cover of a song written by multi-talented John Mitchell – stevenwilsonhq.com

Kepler Ten – Weaver

This trio of excellent musicians are signed to Wokingham’s White Star Records and their new album, A New Kind of Sideways has received rave reviews in music magazines around the world – www.keplerten.com

Catfish – Archangel (Live)

One of Wokingham photographer Andrew Merritt’s choices, Catfish are a quality blues band. This track is taken from their new album Exile: Live in Lockdown – www.catfishbluesband.co.uk

Children of Dub – Om

This trance, chill and dub outfit have recently released Evolution: 1993-2020 which covers their whole history including the albums released on Wokingham’s Magick Eye Records – childrenofdub.com