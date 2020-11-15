The Wokingham Paper

Enjoying good folk at home

by Phil Creighton0
Miranda Sykes will give a YouTube concert on Monday evening

TWO virtual gigs will be presented by Nettlebed Folk Club, enabling people a chance to enjoy the music from the comfort of their own homes.

Nettlebed Village Club’s hall is still closed but Miranda Sykes, from the band Show of Hands, has agreed to perform on Monday, November 16.

The live concert can be watched via a private YouTube link.

The acclaimed singer and bassist is, the folk club says, returning to her roots. After a career spanning more than 20 years, during which time she has played with many of the top musicians and singers within the folk world, she is performing this show as she started out: one woman, one bass, and one guitar.

Miranda will perform a full concert on YouTube, followed by an optional ‘meet and greet’ session afterwards using Zoom.

The performance will start at 8pm on YouTube and Miranda will perform two 45-minute sets. There will be a short interval of about 10 minutes after the first.

Tickets are £15 plus small booking fee and Nettlebed Folk Club asks, for those who can afford it, to buy the appropriate number of tickets to reflect the people who are going to watch the show – like all venues, its revenues have been hit this year by the inability to stage concerts.

The club is also planning to hold some festive shows.

The first to be announced will be given by Chris While and Julie Matthews from the group St Agnes Fountain.

Their Christmas show will feature a mixture of their usual act and some additional suprises.

It will be held on Monday, December 7, from 7.30pm. Tickets are also £15.

The dup say: “In the very sad absence of a St Agnes Fountain tour this year we’ve decided to bring our seasonal repertoire to your living room featuring many of our Aggie classics.

“We even have some surprise ‘appearances’ lined up for the interval.”

And a spokesperson for the club said: “We hope that everyone will enjoy these shows which will also be helping both the Artists and the Folk Club in these difficult times”.

To book for Miranda, log on to: www.ticketsource.co.uk/firebrand-music/t-zmypnr

And to book for Chris and Julie’s show, visit www.whileandmatthews.com

For more on the folk club, visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

