Enjoying tea and cake by the lake in Maidenhead

THAMES HOSPICE has launched a new menu as it welcomes back customers to the hospice cafe.

Café by the Lake is serving a range of hot and cold food and drink on its terrace overlooking Bray Lake.

Hospice chief executive, Debbie Raven, said: “It’s so wonderful to welcome back our visitors to the café again.

“We really have missed our community and it’s lovely to have the vibrant atmosphere back at the café once again. The food is excellent and it’s such a treat to dine in beautiful surroundings.”

Ms Raven said every meal purchased helps support families receiving care at the hospice.

“Whether you’re looking for energy to kick-start a local ramble or are returning from a gentle stroll around Bray Lake, Café by the Lake is a great place to enjoy a treat or two,” she added.

Café by the Lake is open everyday from 8am to 7pm. There is free parking in the visitors car park.