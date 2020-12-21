Entertainer provides gift of Christmas with 22,000 toys

MORE than 22,000 toys have been donated to a Salvation Army festive appeal.

The charity has teamed up with The Entertainer, which has toy shops in Bracknell and Reading, to collect gifts that can be given struggling families.

The Entertainer asked its customers, shopping online and via click and collect during lockdown, to donate an additional toy to a family in need this Christmas, so that all children can experience the wonder of opening a present from Father Christmas.

And the company said that its appeal was its best-selling line during the Black Friday weekend event.

It will now deliver the toys to The Salvation Army, who will distribute them in time for Father Christmas to visit on Christmas Eve.

Gary Grant, the founder and executive chairman at The Entertainer, was thrilled with the response.

“We are delighted with the amount of donations we have received for this year’s Big Toy Appeal and we are so grateful to our customers for their generosity,” he said.

“Following a challenging year, many families are experiencing overwhelming difficulties trying to give their children a toy to open on Christmas morning.

“We are delighted that we could team up with The Salvation Army again and provide some help and happiness for those families most in need.”