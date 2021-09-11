Entrepreneur launches Thai spa in town with free NHS massage

A NEW spa has opened in Wokingham, and it’s offering a free treatment to NHS staff.

The Lazy Frog is a Thai massage and spa on Denmark Street.

It opened on Monday morning with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with Wokingham town mayor, Cllr Tony Lack.

Owner Tassie Atkinson spent six years as a Thai massage therapist in London.

Now launching her own business, Ms Atkinson said her spa will be a tasteful and relaxing environment.

“Here at The Lazy Frog, we retain all the traditional Thai massage techniques and benefits combined with scented oils and body scrubs.

“Our therapists are qualified practitioners able to adapt their style to suit your individual needs, whether you’re wanting a traditional Thai massage, deep tissue massage, an aromatic experience or a gentle soothing oil massage.”

The team at The Lazy Frog

She also wants to give back to the community.

“As Thai Buddhists, we passionately believe in helping others with compassion in action, and we want to give something back to the community we serve.

“We’re offering a free 30-minute foot or head and shoulder massage every week to key workers – starting with the NHS.

“We look forward to providing a relaxing and rewarding experience to thank them for their contribution to the pandemic.”

And there is a competition to win as well.

Cllr Tony Lack with the team from The Lazy Frog

To celebrate the salon’s opening, the Lazy Frog has partnered with The Giggling Squid for a chance to win a one-hour Thai massage for two, followed by lunch or dinner.

Two runners-up will win a 30-minute foot, or head and shoulder, massage.

To enter the competition, residents must have had a full-price massage at the spa, or eaten lunch or dinner at the Giggling Squid on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.

Diners must then email a photo of their receipt along with their name and phone number to: competition@thelazyfrog.co.uk

For more information, visit: www.thelazyfrog.co.uk