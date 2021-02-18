Wokingham.Today

Entrepreneurs urged to register their lockdown food businesses

Picture: 99mimimi via Pixabay

ENTREPRENEURS who have started a food business in lockdown are being urged to sort their documentation.

The Public Protection Partnership, which oversees Wokingham, Bracknell Forest and West Berkshire borough said in a social media post: “If you’ve started a new food business in ‘lockdown’ and are selling to the public, even if you are operating from home, you need to register as a food business.”

Residents with a food company must be registered at least 28 days before trading or before the food operations start.

Anyone that has already started trading must register as soon as possible.

The process is free and companies cannot be refused.

Companies involved in food distribution that may operate from an office must also register.

This includes websites that arrange food deliveries.

Business owners can register online or download an application form to print, complete and return.

For more information, visit: publicprotectionpartnership.org.uk/environmental-health/food-safety/registration-of-a-food-business-establishment

