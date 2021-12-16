Entries open for new awards

ENTRIES are open for a new business awards scheme, and it’s open for associations, federations, chambers, societies or membership organisations.

The National Association Awards 2022, celebrate hard work and success with 12 categories up for grabs. Any membership organisation can enter.

“After an incredibly challenging time for organisations across the UK, we are delighted that the National Association Awards 2022 will ensure they can gain the kudos and recognition for the hard work they do and the success that they have had,” said awards director Damian Cummins.

“They are reflective of the real challenges so many associations have experienced over the last 12 months.”

Categories include Best Conference, Best Covid Response, Best Event, Best Lobbying, Best Social Media and more.

“We want to hear from those organisations who have delivered events, conferences, lobbying and other work whether that be in person or in virtual form.”

The closing date for all entries is Thursday, January 27, at 3pm and there is an Early Bird fee available until Tuesday, December 21.

For details, log on to: https://nationalassociationawards.co.uk/