Entries open for Reading’s Race For Life

ENTRIES are being welcomed for a popular charity fun run which will take place, covid permitting, later this year. And to encourage people to make a new year’s resolution to take part, organisers are this month offering a discount off the entry free.

Cancer Research UK organises the annual Race for Life, and says it has to make up a predicted £300 million drop in income as a result of the virus. This, it says, could put medical breakthroughs at risk.

So it is determined to make this year’s event a massive hit.

It is planned for the weekend of July 10 and 11, and will take place at Prospect Park in Reading. There will be 3k, 5k, 10k routes and Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events so families can take part.

Joe Hutchinson, Cancer Research UK’s Event Manager for Reading, said: “All 400 mass-participation Race for Life events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country’s health during the Covid-19 pandemic. So this year, more than ever, we need people to come together and help beat the disease.

“The truth is, Covid-19 has slowed us down. But we will never stop and we are absolutely determined to continue to create better cancer treatments for tomorrow.

“Every step our scientists take towards beating cancer relies on our supporters.”

He added that the charity will make the events covid-safe.

“The health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers is our top priority. It may be that events look a little different this year but we are working proactively to deliver a socially distanced but great experience.”

Changes will include seeing participants set off either alone or in small socially distanced groups. Hand sanitiser will also be provided at all events with participants encouraged to use it before and after the event.

“We’ll ask participants to respect social distancing before, during and after the event. It means that this year people should refrain from hugging others at the finish line,” Mr Hutchinson said.

“But we promise our events will remain fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting.”

For more details, visit raceforlife.org. Entries made in January receive a 30% discount by using the code JAN2021.