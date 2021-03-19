Wokingham.Today

Environmental group proposes new nature reserve in Lower Earley

Picture: Larisa-K via Pixabay

A NEW nature reserve may be established in Lower Earley, to protect wildlife living in the area.

The Earley Environmental  Group has submitted a proposal to the borough council for a reserve running from The Grove at Shinfield Road to Loddon Bridge on the Wokingham Road. 

It would be bounded by Lower Earley to the north, and to the south by the M4 and River Loddon. 

Earley Town Council’s Amenities and Leisure Committee recently gave its unanimous support to the plan, and the town council has written to WBC in support.

If accepted, it would go to Natural England for legal adoption. 

By declaring the site as a Local Nature Reserve (LNR) – a place to learn, explore and play, giving significant mental and physical health benefits – the environmental group hopes to also establish relationships with national and local nature conservation organisations, invite residents to look after their environment and protect the site from development.

It is hoped the site would also contribute towards the borough’s sustainable environmental policies.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

