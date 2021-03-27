‘Equality is a serious issue and deserves a serious strategy’

EQUALITY is a serious issue and this is a serious strategy.

That’s the verdict of Cllr Laura Blumenthal (Con, South Lake) who was seconding the new equalities policy that was approved by Wokingham Borough Council at a virtual meeting held on Thursday, March 18.

Speaking to all residents, she added: “This equality plan is a real step up and helping ensure that everyone can live happy lives where they feel safe, and part of a supportive community in which they can flourish.

“Equality is a serious issue. And this is a serious strategy with the right balance of targets and timelines and the flexibility that complex issue needs.”

She said it would help benchmark the council’s polices against other councils, so that people knew how it was performing.

“How we promote the quality of the borough needs to be guided by the people who live, learn and work here,” Cllr Blumenthal continued.

“The plan will be reviewed every year, so it’s a living document, always looking for improvement.

“To those of you who are aware of something the council could do better in this area, we want to hear from you. Do not sit in silence, reach out – only with the insights of all residents can we deliver the quality we need,” she said.

“Our friendly door is always open, we will listen to you.”

She added the policy had been devised by a cross-party working group – one of the most constructive and positive she had been part of – and she looked forward to seeing its impact in future years.

Moments before, council leader Cllr John Halsall said the equality policy looked at protected characteristics, such as age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex and sexual orientation.

“All of them are all equally important,” he said.

“The Council is the golden thread that runs through our borough, the indispensable partner for our residents and businesses. Diversity, equality, antiracism and addressing need must be at the heart of everything we do and of the example we set. No rational person would take any other point of view.

“Every one of our residents must be able to lead the life that he or she wishes without fear from harm and without harming others. The Equality policy that we put in front of you today is the first step in this continuous journey in which every day we must strive to do better.”

Cllr Shirley Boyt (Lab, Bulmershe and Whitegates) was also on the committee and said that the report “contained far too much council speak” and was therefore discriminatory as some of the people this policy was for had English as a second language or had learning difficulties.

“I feel the plan is unfinished work and short on accessibility,” she said, and asked the council not to approve the plan as it stood to give the council officers more time to adjust the wording so it was more accessible.

Cllr Richard Dolinksi (Ind, Loddon) – who is stepping down in May’s elections – thanked officers and his colleagues on the committee for their efforts on the policy, and said it was unfinished work and that the if the council failed to deliver on the plan “you will hear from me”.

Cllr Andy Croy (Lab, Bulmershe and Whitegates) said that the plan was clearly not finished but instead an effort by the Conservatives to appear as if they are on the same side as activists and protestors involved in last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests,

as such would be voting against it.

Admitting that the plan was a work in progress, Cllr John Kaiser (Con, Arborfield) said that the council had to start the journey with a step and it was far greater than a committee. The council would always be learning from it.

Cllr Imogen Shepherd-Dubey (Lib Dem, Emmbrook) said that the report was “a noble intention” and was at risk of being “shoved into a dark corner and forgotten about”.

“While building this report has involved lots of good work, in a very short space of time — it clearly has been rushed and that is why it does not go anywhere near far enough,” she said.

“We know that 34% of our school age students have an ethnic minority background – so, for the sake of our future, we need to ensure that this council properly honours, respects and celebrates the differences in our community, going forward.”

She added: “Time after time we are seeing projects being carried out without consulting with relevant groups who are being affected who would provide practical advice into making our communities suitable for everyone.”

And she concluded: “One of the positive things to come out of this process was the cross-party Members Equality Steering group that helped put it together. It felt like we were making some progress and would I very much like to see a commitment to this continuing.”

Summing up, Cllr John Halsall said: “We should work very hard in every aspect …. We have a long way to go, but as my colleagues have said this is one of the first steps. It’s one of the hardest and we need to build on that.”

The vote was passed and the policy is now in place.