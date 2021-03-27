Equality strategy: residents quiz council over plans

BEFORE the council discussed its Equality plan at a virtual meeting held on Thursday, March 18, there were a number of questions from the public.

Liz Mayers wanted to know what the timescale would be for obtaining the various levels of the LGA Equality Framework.

Council leader Cllr John Halsall thanks residents for their interest

in the policy: “The more engagement that we as a council can have by groups with protected characteristics and our residents generally, the better that we will be able to make progress in this vital area”.

Responded to Ms Mayers’ question, he said the council would carry out a self-assessment in the fourth quarter of the first year

of the plan and that would help provide a comprehensive guide

to tackling these issues.

Ms Mayers felt there was a need for meaningful action rather than a box ticking exercise.

Cllr Halsall said it was certainly not a box ticking exercise and the equalities policy had to be for the whole borough.

Kiran Nar wanted to know if she had been invited to participate in the equality review so the council could “keep us quiet and on-side”.

Cllr Halsall said he very much appreciated her time and sharing her involvement.

“As regards being on-side, I certainly do hope we are on the same side as what I want is a borough council that tackles inequality, celebrates diversity and challenges all discrimination,” he said.

“As the Equality Plan being discussed tonight sets out, we are committed to improvement through collaboration with the community.

“It is work that can only be progressed with consent, with a genuine wish to improve the lives of our residents and with cooperation of the whole community. We need all of you to actively participate in the solutions enthusiastically, cooperatively, and collegiately.”

Cllr Halsall said that it was just the first steps in a very long journey.

Pol Exeter wanted to know how the search for an independent facilitator for the council’s BME forum had gone.

Cllr Halsall said that he had been engaged and would undertake a mixture of one-to-one sessions and focus groups, with invites going to stakeholders.

“The findings will be due in May and, at that stage, we will work with the BME Forum to implement recommendations.”

Jeffrey Hinds wanted to know what percentage of the council’s budget was allotted for equality initiatives.

Cllr Halsall said more than £45 million went on to adult social care, and its core aims include helping older residents and those with disabilities. On top of this there were disability grants, support for Gypsy Roma travellers, learning disability accommodation and support for children with special educational needs.

The final question came from Keith Kerr, who said that under 12% of the borough’s population were from BAME backgrounds and “are generally clustered in concentrated areas of the borough”.

“As the current ceader of the council, what will you tell them about how you and the Conservative led council has positively engaged with the non-white community since their indignation about your Facebook post and your negative statements about Black Lives Matter last spring/summer?”

Cllr Halsall said that the equality plan was not political, and the council wanted questions and scruntiny on the plan.

“Since last summer I have repeatedly stated, at every available opportunity, my own and the council’s commitment to tackling racism.” he said.

“We have consulted the public on what we need to do to eradicate racism and celebrate diversity; we have signed the Race at Work Charter to increase equality for our staff; I have met you and other interested residents to positively engage on these issues and will continue to do so; we have worked to restore the BME Forum, including by funding an independent, highly experienced facilitator to help the forum function well for everybody; and we have ensured that our commitment to stamping out racism is at the heart of the Equality Plan that is on tonight’s agenda.”