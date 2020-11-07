‘Errors and gaps’ in the climate report, says Wokingham Labour

ACCORDING to Cllr Andy Croy, leader of Wokingham Labour, there are “serious errors and gaps” in the borough council’s Climate Emergency Action Plan which have not been properly addressed.

At last week’s executive meeting, Cllr Gregor Murray said the plan is a “working document” and changes will be worked into it.

He said: “The plan is comprehensively monitored on a three month basis and as promised the highlight report will be shared with the Climate Emergency Task and Finish Group.

“Not only is progress monitored but changes to the methodology and the form of the plan will also be reported.

“The first highlight report will be ready to be shared in November. Going through the democratic process every six months will make additional demands on officer resources and given the existing regular reporting mechanisms and where we are with Covid — this may not be the best use of officer time.

“As suggested at the Climate Emergency Task and Finish Group members are encouraged to get in touch with officers to have discussions about specific issues that they feel would improve the plan. These will then be incorporated into the action plan on an ongoing basis.”

He said the plan is a “tool which is continuously being updated and helps give direction to what the residents, businesses, town and parish councils, charities and the council need to do to achieve net zero carbon by 2030.”

Cllr Croy said: “I think the fact is, the reason those gaps and errors in emissions won’t be corrected is because it’s politically embarrassing.

“Now it’s great to hear your newfound enthusiasm for Citizens Assemblies — to do a Citizens Assembly does cost money.

“Have you told Cllr John Kaiser how much the Citizens Assembly that you say you are planning will cost?”

Cllr Murray said he is working through the process, and is talking with environmental groups across the borough to run them in partnership.

“I’m not concerned in terms of the cost of running Citizens Assemblies because it’s an important thing for us to do, and will help us address some of the challenges we currently face.”

Cllr Murray countered concerns over gaps in the plan, citing the prime minister’s announcement earlier this month that by 2030, all homes in the country will be powered by off-shore wind farms.

Towards the end of the meeting, Cllr Murray presented the recommendations from the Climate Emergency Task and Finish Group, which were approved by the council executive with no votes against, or abstentions.