Escape from it all with an ultimate game night

A FESTIVE puzzler will help tackle loneliness this Christmas.

Escape Hunt is to hold a special Christmas Eve version of its Ultimate Game Night in a bid to raise funds for The Campaign To End Loneliness.

Teams of up to six can take part in the virtual challenge, The Naughty List.

Taking place over Zoom, teams can race against the clock solving puzzles and riddles to help Santa and his elves get ready for Christmas. Can you find festive words hidden in simple sentences? Crack the Christmas alphabet code? Help the clumsy elf stack presents in the least number of moves? Put your minds to the test and help raise money for this important cause.

Escape Hunt says that this feelgood event is the ultimate way to bring the gang together or make new friends virtually this Christmas.

Richard Harpham, the company’s CEO, says: “We’re excited to bring our first-ever night event to life.

“It’s the perfect way to spend Christmas Eve having fun with friends and loved ones, old or new, we can’t be with in person.

“At Escape Hunt we are all about bringing people together and we recognise that this year, Covid-19 has had a monumental effect on society, only increasing the number of people who are currently or are at risk of suffering from loneliness.

“With this event we want to bring people together to have fun and create memories, all whilst raising money for an important cause.”

Tickets cost £20 per person, with 10% going towards The Campaign to End Loneliness, to help its work combating loneliness.

Players can buy team tickets to enjoy with friends and family they are unable to see over the festive period, or single player tickets where they are put into teams.

Visit Eventbrite.co.uk for more information and to purchase, or email GameNight@escapehunt.com