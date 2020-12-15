Ethical packaging for medicine

A LOCAL business is helping supply medicines faster thanks to a new global partnership.

PRISYM ID, a content and label management company based in Wokingham, has partnered with RxSource, a global clinical trial supplies specialist.

RxSource prioritises ethical sourcing, packaging and delivery of medicines, and it will now create labels in-house using PRISYM ID’s own labelling solution.

The company has offices in Ireland, Canada and the US, and has been working under pressure throughout the pandemic.

Now, it hopes that by partnering with PRISYM ID, it will be able to deliver medicines faster.

Rhys Evans, senior director of global supply at RxSource, said: “We work closely with our customers to provide bespoke drug supply solutions and we have played a critical role in supporting them during the challenges faced as a result of the pandemic.

“This will enable us to package and supply medicines in as little as 48 hours.”

Warren Stacey, senior vice president of global sales at PRISYM ID, added: “We are very pleased that RxSource has invested in our cloud-based clinical trials labelling solution.

“It mitigates the complexity and risk involved in clinical labelling, enabling them to take control of the design and printing process in-house.”