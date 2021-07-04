Euro 2020: Wokingham celebrates England’s quarterfinal victory

IT WAS one of the best performances England have made since 1966, and Wokingham turned out to celebrate – in a covid-safe way.

Pubs across the borough were full of football fans ready to cheer on Gareth Southgate’s squad as they took on Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals.

The game saw England score four goals, two from Harry Kane, plus one each for Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson.

The squad also kept a clean sheet. They have yet to concede a goal in this year’s tournament.

Our photographer Steve Smyth visited pubs in Wokingham’s town centre to capture fans enjoying the moment.

And for once, England didn’t put us through the wringer, earning their most comfortable win in decades and scoring the second-highest number of goals in a tournament.

Fans out in force included former Woodley player and Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth, families and friends in bubbles.

England played in Rome last night, but their semi-final win will be back at Wembley, as will the final.

Their opponents on Wednesday night will be Denmark and the kick-off is at 8pm.

After the game, manager Southgate said: “It’s fabulous … we want to go two steps further.”

He added: “It’s fabulous for our country – a semi-final at Wembley,” continued Southgate. “Everyone can really look forward to that – it’s brilliant.

England have only twice reached the semi-finals in the Euros: 1968 and 1996.

And while pubs have been restricted in numbers due to coronavirus restrictions, fans have still been visiting to enjoy the games together.

With Wednesday’s big game just around the corner, it is worth booking tables as soon as possible with your local to ensure you can see the game.

And Wokingham.Today understands there might even be options for big screen showings outdoors.