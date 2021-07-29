Eversley battle to beat Binfield in Thames Valley Division 2B

EVERSLEY are just one place off the top in Thames Valley Division 2B after they defeated BINFIELD by two wickets.



Binfield opened with Wynand Lamprecht and Shaun Miller but runs were scarce in the first eight overs, with bowlers Verma and Ben Salter conceding few runs until Verma conceded four boundaries plus a boundary four byes.



Tom Magowan replaced Verma at the other end for the next over after a boundary from the last ball of Salter’s over brought up 50.



Lamprecht found the boundary twice in over 11 then Salter’s spell concluded as Surrall replaced him.

Magowan bowled a wicket maiden when he had Shaun Miller caught by Tom Nicholls for 34 with Binfield on 66-1.



Chris Morgan hit a boundary then was caught by wicket-keeper Tom Howarth, bowled by Jack Surrall on 71-2.



Surrall and Magowan bowled tightly until over 30 when the score reached 118-3.



Andrews hit the four to the boundary which brought up 200.



It was not until over 47 when Lamprecht was caught behind by Howarth for 103, including 14 boundary fours and one six on 234-4.



He was quickly followed by Sam Negus who was bowled by Parsons first ball on 234-5 and he bowled Mike Staves for a duck tso balls later.



Over 52 produced two more wickets, Nower caught Salter bowled by Parsons and Collett caught Jack Ford as Binfield finished on 262-9.



Eversley opened with Oli Parsons and Jack Ford facing Randall and Andrews. Ford had scored six runs before he was bowled out by Randall on 11-1.



Magowan was caught by Mike Staves, bowled Randall, but Nichols arrived at the crease and scored two boundaries.



Parsons hit a six from Andrews in over eight but it was in over 10 that the 50 was posted.



Parsons was caught by Lamprecht, bowled Pigden, on 49, with Eversley on 112-3.



Byron Hickman joined Nichols briefly and, after both had scored a boundary each from Pigden in over

20, Hickman was caught Lamprecht bowled Chris Morgan for six.



Pigden soon removed the skipper, Howarth, for five on 136-5.



Next man out was Nichols caught Andrews, bowled Pigden for 78, with the scoreboard on 190-6.

Verma continued but Salter was bowled by Randall for a duck, giving 190-7.



Ben Martin was caught by Collett bowled Pigden for nine on 208-8



The end game was Verma, 66 not out and Tom Magowan 24 not out trickling singles and twos until the target was reached.

By Arthur Strand

Binfield batting: Lamprecht 103, Miller 34, Morgan 4, Williams 9, Andrews 77, Negus 0, Staves 0, Collet 10, Nower 3, Pidgin 1, Randall 2.

Eversley bowling: Verma 0-48, Salter 0-18, T Magowan 2-62, Surrall 1-36, Parsons 4-37, J Magowan 2-47

Eversley batting: Parsons 49, Ford 6, J Magowan 9, Nichols 78, Hickman 6, Howorth 5, Verma 66, Salter 0, Martin 9, T Magowan 24

Binfield bowling: Randall 3-77, Andrews 0-18, Pigden 4-84, Collet 0-40, Morgan 1-25, Nower 0-12