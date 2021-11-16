Eversley & California 2-1 Woodley United: Knight fires 10-man Boars to victory with stoppage-time winner

A stoppage time goal from Sam Knight saw 10-man Eversley & California beat Woodley United in the Combined Counties Division One.

From the start, Woodley were positive and the opening five minutes saw Tahir Carmichael’s free kick safely dealt with by home keeper Henry Pidgeon, while the keeper also was forced to make a full length save from Rafa Brandao.

Brandao also found himself with only Pidgeon to beat in the 13th only to be flagged offside, and shot into the side netting five minutes later.

Having weathered Woodley’s high tempo start, the hosts gradually got into the game and put United under pressure and created several chances that either went wide or they failed to make a telling connection to crosses into the penalty area.

Brandao was denied a shot via a timely tackle before Anderson struck in the 38th minute for Woodley.

Stuart Birkett’s headed clearance fell to Anderson on the left wing, where the player cut infield and unleashed a shot from 30 plus yards into Pidgeon’s left top corner.

With the temperature of the game rising, Eversley’s Reece Buckett was dismissed a minute before the half time whistle.

As with the first half, United started strongly with Anderson passing wide to Jake Shelley whose cross saw Ciaran Carolan fire a shot straight at Pidgeon.

The Boars responded, enjoying success on their left flank and levelled in the 64th minute through Paras Gill, who was allowed to run at the visitor’s defence and shot wide of Ethan Giles with a tidy finish.

Both teams went looking for the next goal and Woodley’s Carmichael saw Pidgeon deal with another free kick while Brandao went just wide shortly after.

It was two minutes into stoppage time when a long cross into Woodley’s penalty area allowed sub Sam Knight to break free of his marker and slot past Giles for the decisive score.

Eversley & California: Pigeon, Baker, Moriarty, Mulipola, Pantony, Dickie (c), Blackie, Wint, McKernan, Gill, Buckett

Subs: Frewin, Hunjan, Knight, Robson, Wall

Woodley United: Giles, Whight, Carmichael, Monterio, Smith, Birkett, Brandao, De Freitas (Probert), Caralon, Anderson (Richardson), Shelley (Foumboua) Sub not used: Jack

Goals: Anderson 38’, Gill 64’, Knight 90+2’