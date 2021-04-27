Wokingham.Today

Eversley & California 2-2 Ascot United: Boars stage late fightback to earn draw

by Andy Preston0
Eversley & California v Ascot United Pictures: Richard Milam
Eversley & California v Ascot United Pictures: Richard Milam

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA staged a late comeback to overturn a two-goal deficit to earn a point against Ascot United in the Combined Counties Fripp-Smith Trophy.

Eversley & California v Ascot United Pictures: Richard Milam
Eversley & California v Ascot United Pictures: Richard Milam

After a closely contested, first-half, Ascot took the lead just before the break as they opened the scoring in the 43rd minute.

The Boars made a change at the break as Allston replaced Robson but they fell further behind just seven minutes into the second-half when Ascot doubled their advantage. 

Eversley & California v Ascot United Pictures: Richard Milam
Eversley & California v Ascot United Pictures: Richard Milam

The game looked to have been slipping away from Eversley until Luke Frewin clawed a goal back in the 79th minute to put the Boars back in contention.

With new found confidence, Eversley used their momentum to find an equaliser just two minutes later as an Ascot defender headed into his own net after Sam Knight’s dangerous free-kick delivery as the points were shared.

Eversley & California v Ascot United Pictures: Richard Milam
Eversley & California v Ascot United Pictures: Richard Milam

The Boars are up against Sandhurst Town on Saturday, before a Monday night fixture against Fleet Town.

Eversley & California: Alie, Robson, Knight, Mckernan, Gill, Wint, Small, Phin-Archer, Pantony, Dickie, Moriarty
Subs: Allston, Watson, Frewin, Appleton

Eversley & California v Ascot United Pictures: Richard Milam
Eversley & California v Ascot United Pictures: Richard Milam

Sports reporter for The Wokingham Paper. Sport Journalism graduate from the University of Brighton.

Related posts

Wokingham Borough Council sitting on £20 million funding for affordable housing

Phil Creighton

VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: The virus is still here, the measures to limit numbers in Dinton Pastures do matter

Staff Writer

How did the children cross this Wokingham Road? In a taxi

Jess Warren
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.