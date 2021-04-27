Eversley & California 2-2 Ascot United: Boars stage late fightback to earn draw

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA staged a late comeback to overturn a two-goal deficit to earn a point against Ascot United in the Combined Counties Fripp-Smith Trophy.

Eversley & California v Ascot United Pictures: Richard Milam

After a closely contested, first-half, Ascot took the lead just before the break as they opened the scoring in the 43rd minute.



The Boars made a change at the break as Allston replaced Robson but they fell further behind just seven minutes into the second-half when Ascot doubled their advantage.

The game looked to have been slipping away from Eversley until Luke Frewin clawed a goal back in the 79th minute to put the Boars back in contention.

With new found confidence, Eversley used their momentum to find an equaliser just two minutes later as an Ascot defender headed into his own net after Sam Knight’s dangerous free-kick delivery as the points were shared.

The Boars are up against Sandhurst Town on Saturday, before a Monday night fixture against Fleet Town.



Eversley & California: Alie, Robson, Knight, Mckernan, Gill, Wint, Small, Phin-Archer, Pantony, Dickie, Moriarty

Subs: Allston, Watson, Frewin, Appleton