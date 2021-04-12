Wokingham.Today

Eversley & California 3-0 Ash United: Boars begin Fripp-Smith Trophy campaign with win

by Andy Preston0
EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA got off to a winning start in the Combined Counties Fripp-Smith Trophy with a convincing victory over Ash United.

Back in action for the first time since lockdown, the Boars ensured that their campaign in the Fripp-Smith Trophy in group A started with a win as they earned three points with a 3-0 victory.

It took Eversley just seven minutes to break past the Ash defence and open the scoring as Joe Pantony put in a low cross to Chinua Phinn Archer who applied the finishing touch to fire past the goalkeeper.

The Boars went into the break with a one-goal advantage and they made an early change in the second-half when Cameron Blackie replaced goal scorer Phinn Archer.

Two more changes came in the 64th minute to bring fresh legs to the game as Dale Small and Luke Frewin replaced Joe Moriarty and Ellis Wint.

The Boars gave themselves a two-goal cushion in the 69th minute when Pantony found the back of the net after Ross Mckernan got behind the Ash defence and unselfishly played the ball to Pantony to finish.

Eversley then sealed the points in the 77th minute when Pantony took advantage of a back pass from an Ash player and smashed the ball past the keeper to ensure a well deserved victory.

The Boars are back in action on Tuesday night against Cobham FC in the Premier Cup before their campaign in the Fripp-Smith Trophy continues on Saturday against Frimley Green FC.

Eversley & California: Ahli, Robson, Knight, Marsh, Mckernan, Gill, Wint, Phinn Archer, Pantony, Dickie, Moriarty
Subs: Blackie, Small, Frewin, Appleton, Kouadio
Goals: Phinn Archer 7′, Pantony 69′, 77′

