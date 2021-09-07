Eversley & California 3-2 Rayners Lane: Boars boost league position with late winner

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA boosted their league position with an impressive victory over former leaders Rayners Lane.



The game started at a fast tempo but it was soon to see a free kick to Eversley which missed from a middle distance.

Eversley & California Pictures: Richard Milam

Rayners reached the Eversley end but the cross was taken by keeper Patmore who cleared the ball way up field.



Wint received a yellow card and Rayners took a free kick with two corners stemming from it.

The visitors were approaching the Eversley defence more often and after a couple of free kicks, the next was punched away by Patmore but went out for a corner to Rayners.



Zak Otto found the goal that Rayners had battled for and all expected that to be the half-time score.

However, Joe Pantony had a different idea and levelled things just before the break for the Boars.

Patmore saved from a free kick to Rayners but the latter gained a corner. Defending, Eversley made a break but lost possession soon after.



Rayners were awarded a free kick and an ensuing breakaway was unsuccessful because Patmore saved from the final touch.

Ben Catt was able to head in the ball by the near post in the 64th minute to put Eversley in the lead for the first time in the contest.



Rayners then benefited from a corner after a long breakaway run and Doolen equalised in the 84th minute.

McKernan missed for Eversley and Rayners were also equally unfortunate as a draw seemed the likely outcome.



An excellent save by Patmore from an incoming cross that led to a shot prevented the winner but with not much time left, a free kick by Adam Henry reached the Rayners area and left the ball with Kittleton who netted the ball from close range to win the game and points for Eversley & California.

Eversley manager Matty Angell said: “What a reaction from the squad today. Worked their socks off for the whole game and on the face of play, I think we thoroughly deserved the three points, next step to do it consistently week in, week out.”

Eversley & California: Pigeon, Allston, Mckernan, Wint, Robson, Catt, Appleton, Pantony, Baker, Mulipola, Blackie

Subs: Frewin, Moriarty, Kittleson, King

Rayners Lane: Patmore,[G.K.], Lavender, Maxwell-Davis, Doolen, Wilson, Rdikaiy, Otto, Al-Naturde, Hastings, Jones, Maha. Substitutes: Edwards, Noyes, Mosta, Davis, Blagdon.

By Arthur Strand