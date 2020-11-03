Eversley & California 4-1 Westside: Brown hat-trick boosts Boars up the table

Bradley Brown struck a hat-trick as Eversley & California fought their way to an impressive victory over Westside FC.

The Boars had been battling near the bottom end of the table prior to the match, while their opponents were fighting near the top in third.

But despite their contrasting league performances, it was the Boars who put in an immense performance to climb the table with their third win of the campaign.

Eversley & California v Westside Pictures: Richard Milam

Eversley made a fast start to the match and were rewarded with a penalty kick just eight minutes into the game after Allston was brought down in the penalty area.

Brown stepped up to take the kick and sent the Westside keeper the wrong way to give the Boars an early advantage.

But Westside hit back to peg Eversley back after their positive start to the match to cancel out their opener after the visitors split the Boars defence open and equalised in the 22nd minute.

But Eversley responded brilliantly and ensured that they would restore their lead before the break.

Brown found his second goal of the match in the 27th minute when Ross Mckernan worked hard to win a corner, before his resulting cross was finished sweetly by Brown who turned and volleyed the ball past the keeper.

And it wasn’t long before Brown marked his superb first-half performance by completing his hat-trick on the half hour mark.

Mckernan played a ball through to Brown who hit a thumping shot into the top corner from a tight angle to secure his treble with an outstanding effort to put the Boars 3-1 in front at half-time.

Brown wasn’t able to add to his tally as he was forced off with an injury in the second half and replaced by Chinua Phinn Archer, before Kelvin Kouadio replaced Cameron Blackie as the Boars looked to consolidate the win with 15 minutes left to play.

And they did exactly that when they added a fourth of the afternoon in the 78th minute. Joe Pantony was played through and unselfishly squared the ball to Mckernan who provided the finish to gift wrap the three points.

The Boars were reduced to 10 players before full-time after Dale Small was dismissed for a second yellow to put a small blip on an otherwise stunning performance.

The win moves Eversley up to 14th in the Combined Counties Division One table after nine games.

Eversley & California manager Matty Angell said: “That was some performance by the lads, they worked so hard for each other and on another day it could have been even more.

“I’m pleased with the progress being made but even better to see the bond they have together.”