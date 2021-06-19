Eversley & California FC appoint new reserve team manager

Eversley & California has confirmed that Antonio Di-Lullo has joined the club as their new reserve team manager.



The Boars’ reserve team looks to provide a route to first-team football with the club eager to develop young players and give them playing experience.



The development side compete in the Suburban League in the Central Division, competing against reserve and development teams from step five and above.



Eversley’s new reserve manager Di-Lullo has vast playing and coaching experience played at AC Milan, Napoli and Cantanzaro youth teams in Italy.



He then moved to England and has gained valuable playing experience in local semi-pro football for Walton Casuals, Bedfont, Hanworth Villa and Frimley Green.



Tony has been coaching in the local area for more than two decades from the ages of six to youth football and has had experience in management roles as Frimley Green, Camberley Town and as an assistant coach of Sandhurst Town’s first-team.



A statement on the clubs website reads: “We would like to wish a warm welcome to Antonio Di-Lullo who is joining the club as our new reserves team manager.



“Tony has the right mentality for the club with the will to develop players with the continued desire of Matthew Angell, our first team manager, to five players who perform for the reserves opportunities.



“Tony will be having a direct impact on the success of the first-team by using the established player pathway to great success.”



The club are also inviting any interested players who are keen to join either the first-team or reserves to attend a trial date on Saturday, June 19.