Eversley & California Ladies crowned cup champions after penalty shootout victory

EVERSLEY & CALIFORNIA LADIES took home silverware as they overcame Bournemouth Sports Ladies on penalties in the Hampshire Women’s Trophy final.

The Boars showed promising early signs in the game and struck the frame of the goal just 15 minutes into the contest as they came inches away from taking the lead.

Just five minutes later, Eversley capitalised on their strong start and went ahead. Rebekah Pantony drove down the wing before finding space for a shot and Rebecca Nibblett latched on to the rebound as the keeper parried the ball into her path and she finished to score the first goal of the game.

Eversley were the dominant team throughout the first 45 minutes and had a one-goal lead to show for it as the first-half ended with them in front.

However, Bournemouth fired back in the contest and made sure that the final would go to the distance as they hit the Boars on the break and levelled with just over 10 minutes to play.

A shootout was needed to decide which side would take the trophy and it was Eversley who hel their nerve as they won 3-2 to be crowned as cup champions.

Eversley & California: Gray-Piazza, May, Averill, Jones (c), Elcox, R Nibblett, Pantony, Lovell, Lawrence, Boekbinder

Subs: Hougham, Pointon, Lunn, L Nibblett, Proctor