Eversley CC edge past Wokingham 2s to move up to third

Eversley overcame Wokingham 2s with a seven-wicket triumph to move up to third in the table.



Wokingham were put into bat but lost Ben Green very early in the second over, caught by James Magowan bowled Ben Salter for nought.



In over six, George Horsley was caught behind by Tom Howorth bowled Salter for 14.

With both openers dismissed, captain Stuart Hayter joined Mac Desouza and for the following 28 overs they piled on runs and established a partnership each hitting boundaries and one six each.



This batting session came to the end of its era when Hayter was Run Out, courtesy of Tom Magowan. His captain’s contribution was 53 and Desouza was on 25.

The latter managed to add six more runs until he was caught James Magowan, bowled Ayush Verma with the score totalling 105-4 in over 35.



Craig Beales had settled in and found Jayden Barson a temporary partner when he was run out, assisted by Oli Parsons, for 11 with the total at 137-5.



Beales was then partnering with Jack Fisher and the partnership had reached 17 when Beales was bowled by Verma with the scoreboard showing 154-66 and Fisher was joined by Jarrett Bobb who was caught behind by Tom Howorth bowled Salter for two in over 47 and 159-7.

Fisher was bowled by Verma for eight when 163-8 was posted.



Batsman number 10 was caught and bowled by Ben Salter on 170 for two and Charlie Carter was bowled by Salter for nine.



This showed the end of the innings total was 170 off 50.1 overs.



Eversley openers batted briskly and scored 10 from Singh’s first over.

Jack Ford hardly got a strike though and was stumped by Green, bowled Bobb for five out of

total 54.



Parsons reached 50 out of 59 with a boundary in the 12th over while building a stand with James Magowan until Parsons had accumulated 79 and was out LBW bowled Charlie Carter. He had scored nine boundaries and three massive sixes.



Tom Nicholls came to the crease with James Magowan until over 24 when his 24, including three boundaries made no further progress when he was caught behind by Ben Green, bowled Carter.

Tom Howorth scored nine and the number three batsman, James Magowan, 52, both were not out so they polished off the runs required to beat Wokingham 2s by three wickets, in 28.4 overs and add 25 points to the League Division 2b table. The visitors claimed seven points.

Wokingham batting: Horsley 14, Green 0, Dsouza 31, Hayter 53, Beales 33, Barson 11, Fisher 8, Bobb 2, Carter 9, Greyling 2, Singh 0no



Eversley bowling: Verma 3-45, Salter 5-34, Barnard 0-11, Magowan 0-24, Campion 0-19, Last 0-35



Eversley batting: Parsons 79, Ford 5, Magowan 52no, Nichols 24, Howorth 9no



Wokingham bowling: Singh 0-28, Fisher 0-22, Bobb 1-66, Greyling 0-23, Carter 2-31

By Arthur Strand