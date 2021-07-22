Eversley close the gap on Finchampstead with victory in TVD2B

Eversley closed the gap on second placed Finchampstead 2s with an away victory over their rivals in Thames Valley Division 2B.



Finch elected to bat first having won the toss but lost their opening batsman Madhawa Fernando early in the innings as he was caught out by Byron Hickman, bowled Benjamin Salter for four.

Finchampstead 2s (batting) v Eversley. Adil Mohamed batting.

The wickets continued to come for Eversley after an impressive bowling and fielding display and they had Finch on 65-5.



Kartik Kanthi helped to rescue Finch’s innings from potential disaster in the middle of the order as he put some much needed runs on the board.

Finchampstead 2s (batting) v Eversley. Eversley celebrate taking a wicket.

He totalled 47 runs from 49 balls, hitting four fours and two sixes before he was bowled out by Ayush Verma.



Verma collected two more wickets to take his tally to three, while Tom Magowan and Eddie Campion also had three wickets to their name at the end of the innings as Eversley limited Finch to 146 before they were removed all out after 39.3 overs.

Finchampstead 2s (batting) v Eversley. Ayush Verma bowling, Doug Murray batting.

Finch made a superb start in their attempt to defend their total as Adam Kite bowled out Eversley’s opening batsman Oli Parsons for a duck.



But Eversley didn’t let the loss of their opening batsman deter them from their task and batted brilliantly to chase down the total expertly.

Finchampstead 2s (batting) v Eversley. Ayush Verma bowling

Jack Ford and Magowan formed an exceptional duo at the middle and helped to push Eversley towards their target.



Ford managed to amass 51 from 68 runs before he was caught by Fernando, bowled Adil Mohamaed.

But that would be the end of Finch’s joy in the field as Tom Nichols joined Magowan at the crease and they hit the winning runs.



Nichols ended on 12 not out, while Magowan finished his super innings with 81 to his name as Eversley wrapped up a comfortable victory with eight wickets to spare after 27 overs.

Finchampstead 2s (batting) v Eversley.

The win sees Eversley in third place, just one place behind Finch after they were awarded 25 points for their success.

Finchampstead batting: Fernando 4, McMurray 32, Mohamed 6, Ijaz 4, Patel 15, Appiah 8, Woodward 6, Kanthi 47, Oliver 1, Naha 1, Kite 13



Eversley bowling: Verma 3-20, Salter 1-31, Magowan 3-47, Campion 3-44



Eversley batting: Parsons 0, Ford 51, Magowan 81no, Nichols 12no



Finchampstead bowling: Kite 1-27, Naha 0-31, Patel 0-28, Fernando 0-24, Mohamed 1-16, Ijaz 0-20