Eversley pub celebrates four wins in virtual awards

PINTS were poured at an Eversley pub in celebration of its success.

Peach, which runs The Chequers, has been named one of best companies to work for in the country.

It was recognised as a top employer at the Best Companies to Work for awards, held virtually on Friday, May 21.

The business came away with four wins.

As well as being one of the UK’s 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, Peach came sixth in the UK’s Top 20 Leisure and Hospitality Companies to Work For, named ninth best employer in the East of England, 13th in the Midlands and the 20th in the South East for hospitality.

Hamish Stoddart, Peach managing director, said the business “put their people first”.

He said: “We’ve always believed they are the heart of a pub and utterly central to our success and shared ownership and the longevity of our team prove this.

“This last year, during the pandemic, we knew it was more important than ever to take good care of the team especially when the pubs were closed and theteam furloughed so it was the perfect opportunity to prove it, and we did.”

Mr Stoddart explained the team work “incredibly hard” to look after the wellbeing of their people.

He added: “We took the opportunity to reaffirm our support to our team, both financially and through keeping in close contact and volunteering together to support the towns we’re proud to be at the heart of.

“We are delighted to be recognised as a Three Star, world-class employer.”

The Chequers’ general manager Mike Tennant celebrated the success with his team and guests in the pub by raising a glass after the results were revealed.