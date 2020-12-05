Everyone needs a Barry

MARGARET THATCHER once famously said everyone needs a Willie, but a train company has found that it needs a Barry instead.

South Western Railway has appointed Barry Lemm as one of seven new duty control managers – a DCM – to help customers when things don’t go to plan.

The team are on hand 24 hours a day, seven days a week to ensure that they can help passengers get to their destinations.

Barry and his DCM colleagues kick into action as soon as disruption takes place on the network, working to mitigate its impact and ensure that passengers are given up-to-date and accurate information as quickly as possible.

“We can’t have our customers in the control room with us, but that doesn’t mean they can’t have a say in how our network runs,” Barry says. “My DCM colleagues and I are proud to represent the interests of our passengers and be their voice in the control room.

“Those of us who work on the railway do so because we are passionate about delivering the best journeys we can for our passengers. In this role, we DCMs are uniquely placed to really make a positive difference to the services we run”.

To assist Barry and his colleagues in the control room is a new web based tool called Standard Operating Procedure Checklist.

This ensures that incidents are managed in a timely manner by checking off the required actions of everyone involved as the incident unfolds right up until it is closed.

We think it’s Barry-illiant.