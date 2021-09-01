Everything you needed to know about the Royals at your fingertips

A new booklet for Reading FC fanatics has been released charting the club’s post-war league history.

Established in 1871, the Royals, or the Biscuitmen as they were known until the 1970s, are one of the oldest clubs in the English football league.

Roger Holmes has used the booklet to explore the post-war history of the club, detailing league seasons since the 1946/47 campaign.

“I am hoping it will appeal to Royals fans of all ages,” says Roger, “those who recall the fluctuating fortunes of the club and the younger generation who might enjoy learning a little bit about the team they support.

“Anyone who purchases the booklet is also helping the charity FanShare which distributes food to the needy across the UK.”

Reading played at their home at Elm Park for 102 years, from 1896 until 1998.

The club then moved to the Madejski Stadium for the start of the 1998/99 season, now renamed the Select Car Leasing Stadium after a new sponsorship deal was agreed at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

As one of the oldest clubs in the country, Reading has an illustrious history including some impressive records that can be read about in the booklet.

The Royals currently hold the record for the most number of successive league wins at the start of a season (13) –this was in the 1985/86 season when they were in the Third Division.

One of the crowning jewels in the club’s history was in the 2005/06 campaign when they won promotion to the top flight for the very first time.

They broke a record that still stands as they recorded 106 points in the Championship, the most ever achieved in a professional league season in England.

The booklet costs £3. For more details, visit thefootballtables.com