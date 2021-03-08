Everything your business needs when it comes to high-quality HR help

DEALING with disputes at work just got a bit easier, thanks to this Bracknell-based company.

Organic P&O Solutions is a human resources (HR) consultancy and support firm, which has been helping the borough’s businesses for the past eight years.

Founder Tash Kearslake was inspired to launch the company in 2013 when she realised small traders were struggling to access reliable HR support.

“After pursuing a career in HR and specialising in both learning and development and operational HR and employee relations, I learned that it’s the quality of the conversation that matters when resolving disputes,” Ms Kearslake explained.

“However, very few businesses were training their HR teams to have quality conversations, and I knew local businesses needed better access to support.”

Now, Organic P&O Solutions offers a range of learning and development programmes, as well as HR support services, to make sure local employers can access vital help.

From supporting project management and delivery to helping line managers engage and inspire, the Bracknell-based team offers small- to medium-sized (SMEs) businesses high quality HR advice when they need it most.

“We work with three core audiences,” Ms Kearslake explained. “We help small business owners who need to outsource their HR work.

“We also help HR leaders with mentoring work and special projects, such as tackling employer-relations issues.

“Finally, we support line managers and senior executives with topical HR support and leadership behaviour training.”

Organic P&O Solutions’ services also include helping SMEs automate their admin, and supporting businesses through the recruitment process.

And Ms Kearslake said her company’s work is absolutely essential for local businesses, who need to ensure they don’t err on the wrong side of the law when dealing with disputes.

“If you’ve got quality HR advice, you find out in advance what’s okay and what’s not okay,” she explained.

“Small business owners often have close relationships with their employees, so they may not know how to address something until it’s too late.

“You wouldn’t tinker with your car before speaking to a mechanic, and if you’ve got high turnover or difficult employee behaviour, we can help you identify what’s going on.”

To make sure local SMEs find the right support for their needs, Organic P&O Solutions is offering its services in bundles which are paid for on a monthly basis, as well as assisting businesses with ad hoc projects.

“If a business isn’t ready for a full HR service that’s okay,” Ms Kearslake added. “We can offer a simple conversation to make sure employers are handling something correctly from the get go.

“On the flip side, we can also support employers who are in the midst of a dispute and don’t know what to do next.

“Simply put, Organic P&O Solutions is here to help you navigate one-off conversations, as well as supporting business owners who are looking for a more complex solution.”

The Bracknell-based firm is currently offering discounts for a range of local businesses, as well as lower prices for ongoing support projects.

To find out more about Organic P&O Solutions, visit: www.organicposolutions.co.uk