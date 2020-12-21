Evolving services made safe with Optalis

A DAY centre’s services for Wokingham residents with physical disabilities and long-term conditions is to evolve as part of an ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Optalis says it has adapted services at Westmead in Rances Lane to ensure that it is a safe, welcoming centre, ensuring that its services can remain accessible to those most in need.

Changes include enhanced Infection Prevention Control measures, including sanitising stations, extensive cleaning regimes and PPE compliance.

And Optalis says that the changes have been welcomed by centre users, such as David.

“I feel very safe and reassured by the measures staff have put in place at the centre,” he said. “From temperature checks on arrival to using separate rooms for activities and one-way traffic lines, it all helps build confidence and relieve any tension a visitor may have.”

In line with Government guidelines, the number of people attending the building-based day services has had to be limited with priority places given to those living at home with relatives, enabling family carers to continue with their caring role, and individuals who may be at risk of social isolation.

Julia Harris, head of non-regulated services at Optalis, said that they are looking at beyond the pandemic.

“We recognise how important and valued our Day Services are to the people who receive them,” she said. “We have been working on a plan to be able to offer a day service to people living in supported living and residential care settings.

“We have been talking with our customers about what community activities they would like us to offer. The second national lockdown has hindered our progress, but we are still committed to developing a community-based programme.”

For more information visit www.optalis.org/support-during-the-day